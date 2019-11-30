Sunday date: KCR to personally discuss all issues with RTC staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As promised during his Thursday’s announcement, allowing the striking TSRTC employees to return to work, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be holding a meeting with the RTC staff, representing all the 97 depots, at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. According to information received from the Chief Minister’s Office here on Friday, Rao has decided to invite five employees, including two women, from each depot. While instructing the officials to ensure representation of all communities, the chief minister has directed RTC Managing Director Sunil Sarma to make all the necessary arrangements for around 485 employees to attend the meeting.

The RTC employees have been asked to reach Pragathi Bhavan by 12 noon on Sunday. The chief minister will first have lunch with the employees. Then he will personally interact with them and discuss threadbare all the issues related to the State Road Transport Corporation. During the meeting, printed material on the liabilities, assets, the conditions of RTC buses and other key issues will be distributed among the employees.

To seek suggestions

The chief minister will also seek suggestions from the employees on how to transform the RTC into a profit-making body. It may be mentioned that the chief minister has decided not to invite leaders of any RTC workers’ unions to the meeting.He has already instructed the senior officials of the corporation to constitute employees’ welfare councils or committee at each depot. These councils/committees, to be headed by a minister, will look after the welfare of the employees.

Rao is of the view that the RTC unions are spoiling the lives of the employees and unionism is posing a threat to the very existence of the RTC. For Sunday’s meeting, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, RTC Managing Director Sunil Sarma, executive directors, regional managers and divisional managers are also invited. The transport minister, meanwhile, met the chief minister on Friday and thanked him for allowing the RTC employees to resume their duties.

BJP asks Guv to ensure staff get salaries

Hyderabad: BJP State president K Laxman on Friday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to intervene in the TSRTC issue and ensure that the employees get paid for not just September but also for October and November months. The BJP leader said that CM KCR had to relent under the pressure of the Centre and the rising tide of public anger, and invite the employees and workers to resume their duties

Cong seeks KCR’s apology over RTC issue

Hyderabad: TPCC on Friday demanded that CM KCR tender an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana and RTC employees for the sufferings they had to undergo in the last two months. AICC Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, in a statement, said: “KCR stopped salaries of the RTC employees for September, pushing them into a huge financial crisis. Nearly 30 employees died due to heart and about six workers committed suicide”

Five employees from each depot to attend meeting

