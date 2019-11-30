Telangana to get Rs 10 crore Central aid to tackle air pollution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government will give Rs 10 crore to the State in the current financial year for installing Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AAQMS) at 28 places and also for other related activities to reduce the air pollution. Minister of State for Environment Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo said this to an unstarred question raised by TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy in Lok Sabha on Friday. Ranjith Reddy asked whether the Centre had any plans to set up AAQMSs in the newly-formed districts.

Babul Supriyo replied that there were 25 manual and six realtime Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in Telangana. The ministry launched National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) under the Central Sector ‘Control of Pollution’ Scheme.

“Under NCAP, 102 non-attainment cities including cities viz Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Patencheru in Telangana have been identified based on ambient air quality data for the period 2011-2015. Out of 102 cities in the country, 28 cities in Telangana in will get various components that inter alia include installation and commissioning of CAAQMS, creating green buffer zone along the roads, mechanical street sweeper,” the Union minister said.