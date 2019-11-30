TS Assembly, Council prorogued

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan prorogued the State Legislative Assembly and Council with immediate effect on Friday. State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu issued two separate notifications to this effect.Now, the State government will not issue an Ordinance exempting as many as 28 corporations from the purview of ‘office of profit”.

Once the Ordinance is issued, the State government will appoint MLAs or MLCs as chairpersons of these corporations. On Thursday, the State Cabinet had decided to issue the Ordinance. The corporations, like Musi River Front, would now be managed by the MLAs or other peoples’ representatives.As the State government could not accommodate all the MLAs in the Cabinet, it found an alternative route to accommodate some of the MLAs in key posts.