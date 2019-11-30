Home States Telangana

Unions lose their perks and privileges

Around 17 to 18 individuals getting relief leaves, like getting salaries without having to report to duties, were also cancelled.

Published: 30th November 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The privileges of unions were clamped and clipped by the TSRTC management from Friday, a day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the 50,000 RTC employees would be taken back, however they must not fall into traps of the unions. The chief minister had categorically stated that unions only look for power and privileges and did not care about workers welfare. A day after this, the Telangana Mazdoor Union office was found locked and shut down by the TSRTC management, preventing any kind of further meetings there.

“The privileges that a recognised union enjoyed have been withdrawn. These include shutting down of office accommodation, closure of extended telephone services and cancellation of ‘relief leaves’,” said a senior official.The recognised union previously enjoyed an office space inside Bus Bhavan to hold their meetings, however this was shut down. Furthermore, a telephone connection was given to them to make calls, costs of which were borne by the RTC management. Around 17 to 18 individuals getting relief leaves, like getting salaries without having to report to duties, were also cancelled.

“The relief leaves were cancelled three to four years back, however the unions, even those not recognised ones continued to avail these leaves. They have now been banned and the union leaders have to report to duty,” added an official.

Apart from this, the leaders will not be allowed to post union related material on notice boards or hold meetings on depot premises. RTC union leader Ashwathama Reddy, however, said: “Labour laws will tell if unions should be there or not. As per code of discipline, we won with 17,000 votes.”Another union leader Raji Reddy said, “Trade unions have been involved in the fight for freedom be it for India or Telangana. If you have issues with unions, invite us to talk and resolve them.”

