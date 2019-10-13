Home States Telangana

KCR calls out BJP’s double standards on privatisation

BJP privatising railways at Centre, but says TSRTC can’t be private, alleges CM.

K Chandrasekhar Rao during a review meeting on the RTC strike at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday exposed BJP’s “double standards” on the matter of privatisation, while lambasting the Opposition for supporting the striking RTC employees. 

During a review meeting on the RTC strike at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, the CM said: “It seems the BJP leaders have a lot to say about the strike.

"But let me point out that the party, which is in power at the Centre, is privatising the Indian Railways as well as Air India. Even the trains are being privatised.”

He pointed out how the Union government had stated in the Budget that it was raising funds through disinvestment in several Public Sector Undertakings.

“But here, the party claims to oppose privatisation,” he added.

Calling it immoral and unethical that certain political parties were extending support to the “illegal” strike, he claimed that these groups would have to face public outrage for supporting what was causing inconvenience to people.

“The Opposition parties are eager to derive political benefit out of the situation. But they are not going to succeed,” he stated. 

The CM said that these parties had already lost public support due to the wrong stand they had taken on certain issues, and the same was going to happen again.

“The demands put forth by the workers have not been implemented even in States wherein these parties are in power. The people have realised this,” Rao said.

