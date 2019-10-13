Home States Telangana

No funds for Khammam libraries

In Khammam, the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha is reeling under a serious fund crunch as villages and municipalities have not been paying their library cess regularly.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: At a time when people have their eyes glued to their smartphones and laptop screens for both information and leisure, functional libraries have become a rarity.

Moreover, it’s safe to say that the government has not been proactive in sustaining what’s left of libraries in the State. 

The local body authorities are reportedly collecting cess from various sources and not utilising them for the maintenance of the library. In fact, the dues have piled up and the authorities owe the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha Rs 14 crore as library cess.

While the local bodies in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district have to pay Rs 6 crore, those in Khammam owe Rs 8 crore to the libraries.

On request of Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Kamar, Collector RV Karnan had asked local bodies to pay arrears to libraries. Kamar has been visiting local authorities and ensuring that they deposit library cess funds.

Though habit of reading has come down, around 3,000 persons visit libraries daily. There are 25 libraries in Khammam and as many as 24 libraries are being run out of buildings.

