Home States Telangana

Poor connectivity hurts Ramalayam’s income

Speaking to Express, the temple EO T Ramesh Babu said that at present 2,000 to 3,000 devotees visit the temple every day. Temple needs to develop and have master plan implemented.

Published: 13th October 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Poor connectivity has been hurting the monetary prospects of the Ramalayam temple in Bhadrachalam.

While the incomes of Vemulawada and Yadadri temples rose up considerably in the last 25 years, that of Ramalayam has seen a negligible rise.

One major reason is the lack of connectivity by rail and air considering the temple is surrounded by forests of Maharashtra and Chattisgarh on two sides and the River Godavari on the third.

The only sources of income for the temple are puja fee and hundi collection only.

The 400-year-old temple is also known as the Ayodhya of South, after the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Many rulers have visited the ancient shrine over the years and made promises to improve connectivity for the devotees, but all in vain.

Efforts to construct a railway line upto Bhadrachalam and an airport at Kothagudem are both yet to materialise. 

Speaking to Express, the temple EO T Ramesh Babu said that at present 2,000 to 3,000 devotees visit the temple every day.

Temple needs to develop and have master plan implemented. He also said that if rail and air connectivities are provided, devotee rush is bound to rise.

According to official sources, Vemulawada temple’s income is Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore, that of Yadadri temple is Rs 50 to Rs 60 crore which is expected to increase up to Rs 100 crore once ongoing works are completed. While the Ramalayam temple’s income is Rs 22 crore only.

According to senior temple officials, one reason for this variation is that both the Vemulawada and Yadadri temples have good rail connectivity and both of them are closer to Hyderabad which has an international airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramalayam temple Bhadrachalam
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp