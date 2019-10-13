Home States Telangana

TSRTC driver who set himself ablaze in Khammam dies in hospital

Srinivas Reddy, working in the Khammam depot, who was part of the group of employees on a state-wide strike for the last died of burn injuries, hospital sources said.

Published: 13th October 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

A TSRTC employee attempting to commit suicide by pouring petrol on his body in front of the Collector office in Khammam (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A driver of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), who set himself ablaze at his house near Khammam, reportedly in protest against the government not acceding to the demands of the striking employees, succumbed to his burns at a hospital here on Sunday.

Police said they were probing why the driver took the extreme step.

Srinivas Reddy, working in the Khammam depot, who was part of the group of employees on a state-wide strike for the last died of burn injuries, hospital sources said. He had doused himself with petrol and set himself afire near his house on Saturday.

Khammam Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal told PTI that the situation in Khammam, where tension prevailed after the incident, was normal and peaceful.

ALSO READ | ‘Normal services by October 21, school holidays extended’

Following the incident, the striking employees staging a demonstration at the hospital and shouted slogans against the TRS Government. They reportedly damaged the windowpanes of a hired bus.

Srinivas Reddy at hospital | EPS

Meanwhile Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said there was no question of having talks with the striking employees or taking them back. Rao also directed officials to restore bus services and if need be, recruit employees, utilise the services of retired RTC and Police department drivers.

The government, he said, would not recognise the"illegal and unlawful" strike under any circumstances and there was no question of having any talks with those on strike.

"The striking employees will not be taken back, come what may", an official release quoted him as having said.

Rao, who chaired a review meeting on the situation on Saturday, directed the officials to pay September salaries to those who were not participating in the strike.

He said the striking workers had blindly believed union leaders' statements and had only themselves to blame for losing their jobs.

ALSO READ | KCR never promised merger of RTC with governmet, says Transport minister 

Supervisors were also dragged into the strike, which never happened in the past, he said. Rao said the union leaders were responsible for 48,000 employees losing their jobs.

There was no scope of taking back those who abstained from duties, he said.

Rao also directed DGP M Mahendar Reddy to take steps to increase security cover at all RTC depots, book cases, arrest those indulging in unlawful activity and violence and those trying to stop the buses.

Rao instructed officials to restore bus services and if need be, recruit employees, utilise the services of retired RTC and Police department drivers.

Meanwhile, the indefinite strike by the employees entered the ninth day on Sunday.

ALSO READ | TSRTC to begin hiring new staff soon?

Nearly 48,000 employees of employees and workers unions of TSRTC boycotted work and began an indefinite strike from October 5 in Telangana on a call by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC, demanding merger of RTC with the government, recruitment to various posts, among others.

The Chief Minister had earlier stated that the striking staff who did not report by the October 5 deadline had 'self dismissed' themselves and made it very clear that under no circumstances the RTC will be merged into the government.

The JAC had called for a state bandh on October 19, even as the Government on Saturday extended the Dasara vacation till October 19, not to inconvenience students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC driver Srinivas Reddy Khammam Telangana government K Chandrasekhar Rao TSRTC strike TSRTC employees strike
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp