Home States Telangana

Uttam accuses TRS leaders of instilling fear among voters

He directed party leaders to undertake door-to-door campaigns in the constituency, and educate people on the need to defeat TRS.

Published: 13th October 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating there was no truth in TRS leaders’ claims that a constituency would have development only when the ruling party represented it, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the pink party was trying to instil fear among the people of Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

“They want the voters to think that they will be neglected if they do not cast their votes in favour of TRS,” he said.

Addressing party workers through a Facebook live program on Saturday, Uttam accused TRS leaders of using false propaganda to create the impression that if the people did not vote for their candidate, the constituency would not witness any development.

“My humble request to people is this. You should not fall prey to these claims, because they are entirely false.

The development of a constituency purely depends on the commitment and efforts of the people’s representative. It’s not about whether he/she is in the ruling party or in the opposition,” he said.

Uttam said that despite being in the opposition, he had successfully taken up many development works in his previous constituency Kodad.

“I constructed roads, a hospital, and even brought drinking water to Kodad. I also forced the government to take up the irrigation project,” he claimed.

The TPCC chief urged people not to vote for TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy, as he was a person of corrupt background. “Voting for Saidi Reddy will be a great mistake, as he is only going to use his position to continue his illegal business,” he cautioned.

He directed party leaders to undertake door-to-door campaigns in the constituency, and educate people on the need to defeat TRS.

Uttam stated that he would set up a modern skill development centre in Huzurnagar constituency to help the youth equip themselves with various skills, and set up a modern stadium with Central funds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Uttam Kumar Reddy TRS Telangana TPCC
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp