Uttam accuses TRS leaders of instilling fear among voters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating there was no truth in TRS leaders’ claims that a constituency would have development only when the ruling party represented it, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the pink party was trying to instil fear among the people of Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

“They want the voters to think that they will be neglected if they do not cast their votes in favour of TRS,” he said.

Addressing party workers through a Facebook live program on Saturday, Uttam accused TRS leaders of using false propaganda to create the impression that if the people did not vote for their candidate, the constituency would not witness any development.

“My humble request to people is this. You should not fall prey to these claims, because they are entirely false.

The development of a constituency purely depends on the commitment and efforts of the people’s representative. It’s not about whether he/she is in the ruling party or in the opposition,” he said.

Uttam said that despite being in the opposition, he had successfully taken up many development works in his previous constituency Kodad.

“I constructed roads, a hospital, and even brought drinking water to Kodad. I also forced the government to take up the irrigation project,” he claimed.

The TPCC chief urged people not to vote for TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy, as he was a person of corrupt background. “Voting for Saidi Reddy will be a great mistake, as he is only going to use his position to continue his illegal business,” he cautioned.

He directed party leaders to undertake door-to-door campaigns in the constituency, and educate people on the need to defeat TRS.

Uttam stated that he would set up a modern skill development centre in Huzurnagar constituency to help the youth equip themselves with various skills, and set up a modern stadium with Central funds.