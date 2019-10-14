Home States Telangana

Foreign students now coming to India to learn astrology, says Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao

That is the strength of the astrology. Now, research carried out by the Universities are evolving. Many foreign students are now coming to India to learn astrology,” the minister said. 

Published: 14th October 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana elections

TRS leader T Harish Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the research on astrology being carried out by Universities is evolving continuously, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that foreign students are now showing interest in learning astrology.   

Speaking at the eighth annual day celebrations of the JKR Astrology Research Foundation at Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Khairatabad on Sunday, he said: “A doctor can give only immediate relief but if you go to an astrologer, after seeing the grahas and everything, he will tell you about both your past and future. If you have any difficulty in the future, he will tell you to do some pujas or take relief measures.”

He said that there was a time when astrologers used to be treated with the utmost respect in the durbars of kings. Each monarch used to employ astrologers, he said.

“Slowly, change has come in the society. Trust and faith keep society in order more than governments. In my observation, under some situations, the people who do not even listen to a collector or the police will listen to a guru, an astrologer. That is the strength of the astrology. Now, research carried out by the Universities are evolving. Many foreign students are now coming to India to learn astrology,” the minister said. 

“It (astrology) builds self-confidence and hope during the bad times,” he said.

