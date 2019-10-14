Home States Telangana

TSRTC driver’s death is a State murder, says Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

Srinivas Reddy scummed to his injuries at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon. 

Published: 14th October 2019 04:46 AM

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the death of Khammam RTC driver D Srinivas Reddy, who set himself on fire on Saturday,  as “State murder”, BJP State unit chief K Laxman alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with his provocative statements forced the driver to take the extreme step. 

“The CM’s refusal to resolve the issue created an uncertainty following which Srinivas Reddy attempted suicide. KCR is purely responsible for his death,” he alleged. 

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Laxman alleged that the chief minister’s adamant attitude is taking the lives of the RTC workers. “KCR is proving worst than last chief minister of United Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy. Kiran Reddy just threatened employees, KCR went ahead and dismissed the RTC employees,” he stated. 

“KCR is using the same tactics, as Kiran Reddy did then, to foil agitations. KCR is trying to divide employees’ unions to disrupt the ongoing agitation,” he said.

Laxman stated that the issue could have been resolved through talks, but the chief minister deliberately forced the RTC workers to go on strike and put the entire State in trouble. “The strike could have been avoided if the chief minster considered a few of the demands of the workers. He is trying to dictate workers rather than involve them in talks,” he said.
He also alleged that KCR is engaging those ministers who never fought for the cause of Telangana in countering the statements of opposition parties. “It is insulting that those ministers who opposed the formation of Telangana are pointing fingers at the striking RTC employees. KCR is deliberately asking those leaders to target the opposition and the RTC JAC leaders.”

