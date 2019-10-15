Home States Telangana

CPI withdraws support to TRS in upcoming Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll

Published: 15th October 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major jolt to the ruling TRS party, the CPI on Monday announced their decision to withdraw its support to the pink party in the upcoming Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll. The CPI took the decision during the party’s State Executive Committee meeting owing to the pressure from the striking RTC workers, trade unions and the political parties.

Disclosing this to media, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy stated that his party has decided to withdraw its support to the TRS in the upcoming bypoll as the government has failed to respond to its request to invite the RTC JAC leaders for talks and resolve the issue amicably.

“We expected the government to respond positively. Instead, it dismissed over 48,000 RTC workers and even threatened not to take them back. The behaviour of the government has surprised us. We have lost confidence in the government. Hence, we have decided to withdrew our support.”

“Despite our efforts to convince the government to resolve the issue, the chief minister stood by his decision, leaving no other option but to withdrew our support,” he said.

Comments

