Schools trying to conduct classes on the sly get notices from Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite directions from the state government, School Education Department and the Telangana State Higher Education Council, several private schools and colleges conducted classes on Monday, causing inconvenience to students and confusion to parents. Notices were issued to corporate junior colleges belonging to Narayana, Chaitanya and Gayathri groups, and some schools in the city that were found to be functioning were also handed notices.

Deputy Education Officer M Vijayalaxmi issued a notice to the Dwarkamayee High School at Malakpet for functioning during the holidays. The school was asked to declare holidays as per the government order. “We issued a notice and had them declare holidays till October 19,” she said.

Likewise, the District Intermediate Education Officer, Hyderabad issued notices to junior colleges, seeking a reply within two days on why action should not be taken against them for violating the Board of Intermediate Education norms.

Though the Dasara vacation was extended by a week on Saturday, several institutions held classes on Monday and declared holidays from Tuesday. KGK Vidya Bhavan School at Kavadiguda told parents that since their students do not use buses, they would not be affected by the strike, and hence, classes would be held. After resistance from parents, the school declared holidays later in the evening.

Others like DPS at Nachaharam, Krishnaveni School at Ziaguda, all branches of SR Digi and Gowtham Model Schools were functioning, while Integral Foundation and IPS International Schools were functioning only for teachers. “At almost 80 per cent of private schools that extended the holidays, teachers were still made to work, and all corporate schools conducted classes for Class X students,” said Sheik Shabbir Ali, of the Telangana Private Teachers Federation.

VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology on Monday said it extended the vacation, after students tweeted about their struggle to travel without RTC buses.