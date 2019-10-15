Home States Telangana

Schools trying to conduct classes on the sly get notices from Telangana government

VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology on Monday said it extended the vacation, after students tweeted about their struggle to travel without RTC buses.

Published: 15th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

The annual prize, which will be announced in March 2020, is open to currently working teachers who teach children that are in compulsory schooling, or are between the ages of five and eighteen.

Image for representational purposes( Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite directions from the state government, School Education Department and the Telangana State Higher Education Council, several private schools and colleges conducted classes on Monday, causing inconvenience to students and confusion to parents. Notices were issued to corporate junior colleges belonging to Narayana, Chaitanya and Gayathri groups, and some schools in the city that were found to be functioning were also handed notices.

Deputy Education Officer M Vijayalaxmi issued a notice to the Dwarkamayee High School at Malakpet for functioning during the holidays. The school was asked to declare holidays as per the government order. “We issued a notice and had them declare holidays till October 19,” she said.

Likewise, the District Intermediate Education Officer, Hyderabad issued notices to junior colleges, seeking a reply within two days on why action should not be taken against them for violating the Board of Intermediate Education norms.

Though the Dasara vacation was extended by a week on Saturday, several institutions held classes on Monday and declared holidays from Tuesday. KGK Vidya Bhavan School at Kavadiguda told parents that since their students do not use buses, they would not be affected by the strike, and hence, classes would be held. After resistance from parents, the school declared holidays later in the evening.

Others like DPS at Nachaharam, Krishnaveni School at Ziaguda, all branches of SR Digi and Gowtham Model Schools were functioning, while Integral Foundation and IPS International Schools were functioning only for teachers. “At almost 80 per cent of private schools that extended the holidays, teachers were still made to work, and all corporate schools conducted classes for Class X students,” said Sheik Shabbir Ali, of the Telangana Private Teachers Federation.

VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology on Monday said it extended the vacation, after students tweeted about their struggle to travel without RTC buses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
School Education Department Telangana State Higher Education Council Telangana government Narayana Chaitanya Gayathri group TSRTC bus
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp