23-year-old construction labourer lynched in Nizamabad on suspicion of idol lifting

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A group of villagers lynched a 23-year-old construction labourer, G Gangadhar, in Dharmaram village of Nizamabad district early on Tuesday, suspecting him to be an idol lifter in temples.

The villagers beat him up and then handed him over to the police, who rushed him to the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad. However, Gangadhar died while undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case of murder, but no arrests have been made so far. Gangadhar hailed from Arsapally, but had shifted to Khanapur. An investigation has been launched.