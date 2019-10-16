Home States Telangana

Hyderabad's schools get smart, tell kids to ditch uniforms and show up

Several corporate colleges are holding classes on the top floor of their college building, but locking the front gate to give the impression that the institution is closed.

Published: 16th October 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite surprise inspection and subsequent notices to schools and colleges to remain closed during holidays, the respective managements have continued to devise means to hoodwink officials and run classes. A number of schools are likely to commence classes from Wednesday.

Several corporate colleges are holding classes on the top floor of their college building, but locking the front gate to give the impression that the institution is closed. City-based Child rights activist Achyuta Rao said that several corporate colleges are conducting classes for the ‘fast track’ batch, the cream of a class.  

Several schools too have declared holidays for all classes except Class X students. “Nearly 80 per cent of schools are stealthily holding classes for them fearing the syllabus will not be completed in time. Some of these include Geetanjali School, St Patrick’s School, Forbels School at Prashanth Nagar to name a few,” said Sushma Gopisetti, a teacher.  

Moreover, parents have been asked to send their children to school from Wednesday but in civil clothes. Schools like Sister Niveditha and Neeraj Public School have also decided to flout government orders.  Meanwhile, as per the instructions of the education department, inspections were conducted on Tuesday and no school was found open in Hyderabad.

District Education Officer B Venkata Narassamma said that strict action will be taken against any school found deviating from government-issued holidays.    However, Sheik Shabbir Ali, Telangana Private Teachers Federation said that while many schools and colleges were closed on Tuesday, many will reopen on Wednesday.

