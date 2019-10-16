Home States Telangana

Karimnagar youth get together to clean Lower Manair Dam

What started with one man’s resolve to clean up Karimnagar’s Lower Manair Dam (LMD) has turned into a small-scale people’s movement of sorts. What started with one man’s resolve to clean up Karimnagar

Published: 16th October 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

A group of youngsters voluntarily cleans the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) premises in Karimnagar on Tueday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:   What started with one man’s resolve to clean up Karimnagar’s Lower Manair Dam (LMD) has turned into a small-scale people’s movement of sorts. On September 28, which marked the 112th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Bhavin Patel, a businessman from Karimnagar set out to clean the city’s popular tourist spot. 

With a signboard that read ‘No organisation. No politics’, Bhavin began cleaning up the surrounding areas of LMD. Soon, the word spread online and within the next 18 days, there were over 20 volunteers gathering at the spot every morning at 6 am. 

“The idea came to me one morning when I had gone to LMD for a run. Looking at all the trash, I could not focus on my fitness routine and decided to do something about it,” said Bhavin, who is an engineering graduate and is now a wholesale onion trader in Karimnagar market. Apart from picking up littered plastic and empty liquor bottles, the group of youngsters also promoted the cause online. As a result, their initiative got recognition from the commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK),  G Venugopal Reddy, who also volunteered and arranged for dust bins along the earth bund stretch of LMD. He also ensured for the trash collected by the youths to be picked up every morning. 

The group has also called for the public to be more aware about handling their waste when visiting LMD and throw it away in dust bins instead of littering it. Recently, a Class VII student, K Ritvika also participated in what is being called as the ‘dam cleaning programme’. Her participation further increased the popularity of the event among schoolchildren of Karimnagar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karimnagar Lower Manair Dam Bhagat Singh 112th birth anniversary Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp