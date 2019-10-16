Home States Telangana

Krishna River Management Board allocates 79 tmcft for Telangana, 69 tmcft for Andhra Pradesh

As far as AP is concerned,  69 tmcft will comprise 3.03 tmcft for Pothireddypadu head regulator including water supply to Chennai and 9.7 tmcft for HNSS and Muchumarri lift irrigation schemes.  

Published: 16th October 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB)  on Tuesday issued water release order, allocating 69.346  tmcft  for Andhra Pradesh and 79 tmcft for Telangana from October 4 to November 2019. KRMB member secretary A Pramesham, in his order, said that the allocation was made considering the indents placed by Telangana and AP to meet drinking water and irrigation requirements.

The allocation from Nagarjuna Sagar for AP is as follows: 5.5 tmcft from left canal, 43.5 tmcft from right canal and  8.49 tmcft for Krishna delta system.

As far as Telangana is concerned, the water allocation is as follows: 15 tmcft from MKLIS under Srisailam project, 45 tmcft from Nagarjuna Sagar left canal, 17 tmcft from AMRP and 2 tmcft for Mission Bhagiratha.

