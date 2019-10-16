Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor heads to Delhi, meets Modi & Shah 

Though she wanted to meet them immedi-ately after being appointed to the gubernatorial post, she could not get around to it. 

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with PM Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time after becoming Telangana governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday, in what is being described as a courtesy call. Though she wanted to meet them immediately after being appointed to the gubernatorial post, she could not get around to it. 

The governor, during her 40-minute meeting on Tuesday, submitted a report to Modi on the activities at Raj Bhavan, including implementation of steps discouraging the use of plastic, organising yoga classes and blood-donation camps. She also handed over a publication on the Bathukamma festival celebrated at Raj Bhavan.

During her meeting with Modi, the TSRTC employees’ strike is understood to have figured. She reportedly brought to his attention how public transportation remained paralysed in Telangana for the last 11 days.

TAGS
Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Prime Minister Narendra Modi Home Minister Amit Shah TSRTC employees’ strike
