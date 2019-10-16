Telangana High Court asks police to produce arrested TVV, TPF leaders in court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the police authorities concerned to produce the detenues — Telangana Praja Front (TPF) leader Nalamasa Krishna, 38, and Telugu University MCJ student B Maddileti, 30, before the court on Wednesday. The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed the order in the habeas corpus petition filed in the form of lunch motion by wives of the two detenues.

According to the petitioners’ counsel V Raghunath, over 40 police personnel came to TPF leader Krishna’s office-cum-residence in plain clothes, at Baghlingampally in the city, on Tuesday morning and forcibly arrested both of them on charges of alleged links with Maoists. When the family members of both the detenues enquired with the police station concerned, the latter’s whereabouts were not revealed to them. The police even failed to disclose the grounds of arrest. The family members apprehend threat to the life of the detenues and third degree torture by the police.

Shifted to Gadwal

Nalamasa Krishna and B Maddileti, who is also the president of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV), were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday and shifted to Gadwal district where the case, which led to their arrest, was registered ten days ago.On October 5, the Gadwal town police had booked Puliga Nagaraju, convenor of TVV’s Gadwal district unit, for possessing revolutionary literature. Based on Nagaraju’s statement, the police had registered a case against Krishna and Maddileti under Sections 18, 18B (Punishment for conspiracy), and Section 20 (Punishment for being a member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Section 120 B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, and Section 8(1)(2) of the Andhra Pradesh Public Security Act (APPSA), 1992. The investigating officials have alleged that the duo were involved in organising meetings at Gadwal to recruit cadre for the Maoist party. Last week, the police searched Maddileti’s residence and seized a laptop and revolutionary literature.

Three still absconding

Speaking to Express, Gadwal SP Apoorva Rao said, “They have been actively working for the Maoist party and supporting them with recruitment, collection of party funds, and various other activities.” Maoist party literature, circulars and other incriminating material have been seized from their possession, the SP added.Meanwhile, the police said three other accused — Chukkala Shilpa, general secretary, Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS), Guntha Renuka, CMS member, and Menchu Ramesh, TPF secretary — are still absconding.