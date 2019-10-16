Home States Telangana

Telangana inks MoU with Nobel laureates’ lab, Jameel Abdul Latif - Poverty Action Lab

The initiative will also focus on using high-quality independent data on learning outcomes to target support to the districts and in the areas where it is needed the most.

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded jointly to Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, French-American Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer 'for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.' Duflo is only the second woman to win the Nobel Economics Prize in its 50-year existence, following Elinor Ostrom in 2009. Abhijit's mother, Nirmala Banerjee, on his research on global poverty alleviation said that he has a quality of explaining tough issues in simple language.

HYDERABAD:  In a bid to improve the quality of education in State’s schools, the government has roped in the Jameel Abdul Latif - Poverty Action Lab (JPAL), founded by Nobel laureates Prof Abhijit Banerjee and Prof Esther Duflo.

The School Education Department of Telangana inked an MoU on Tuesday with JPAL and the Central Square Foundation, an Indian philanthropic foundation that works on school education, to set up a Project Management Unit and process the UDISE data of the last 10 to 13 years and look at aspects like how better services can be provided with the current spending practices. The initiative will also focus on using high-quality independent data on learning outcomes to target support to the districts and in the areas where it is needed the most.

