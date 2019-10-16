Home States Telangana

‘Whoever offers more money will get our votes’, Voters openly expressing their expectation for Huzurnagar bypoll

 It is certain that money power will influence the outcome of the Huzurnagar bypoll.

Notes, Money, Currency

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HUZURNAGAR: It is certain that money power will influence the outcome of the Huzurnagar bypoll. Several voters in the constituency are waiting for the distribution of the money by political parties in the last two days before the election. “Both the Congress and the TRS will distribute money this time too. Whoever gives more money will emerge the winner,” several voters openly said in Huzurnagar, Mellacheruvu and other mandals. 

“Last time, the TRS and the Congress gave Rs 500 each per voter. But this time, whichever party gives the highest amount will get the upper hand,” youngster Raju said. “If both the parties give the same amount of money, I will distribute among my children and grandchildren and ask them to vote for the candidate of their choice. If any party gives a bigger amount than the rest, my family members will vote for that party,” an old woman said frankly.

Meanwhile, a local political leader alleged that “one political party is holding secret meetings with caste groups and luring them with money.”What is the need to hold the secret meetings with caste groups,” wondered a Congress leader? “Both parties will distribute money. As the two parties always indulged in corrupt practices,” a local youth said. 

Agreeing with this argument, Independent candidate and also Aam Admi Party State co-convenor Lingidi Venkateswarlu alleged that the political parties had always encouraged corrupt practices. “That is why I have decided to contest in the elections after retiring from the government service against any form of the corruption,” he said.

