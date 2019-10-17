 Police head constable shoots self at CM KCR’s farmhouse

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A Telangana special police head constable, A Venkateshwarlu, 40, who was on guard duty at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse at Erravali in the district, committed suicide by shooting himself with his carbine around 10.30 am on Wednesday. The bullet went through his temple, causing instantaneous death.

Police Commissioner D Joyal Devis said Venkateshwarlu was in an inebriated condition and committed suicide due to personal reasons. In the past, disciplinary action was taken against Venkateshwarlu for being negligent on duty, and he was suspended once. He was admitted in the Kamineni de-addiction centre to treat his alcoholism. Even a week ago, authorities warned him for being flippant in his duty.

A native of Yadadri district, Venkateshwarlu is survived by his wife and two children. His daughter said he stopped drinking, but had a tussle with another cop at the farmhouse.