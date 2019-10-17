KTR unveils logo, theme, website for BioAsia summit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday unveiled the logo, theme and website for the 17th edition of BioAsia, to be held from February 17 to 19, 2020 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre here.

BioAsia is an annual flagship international healthcare and technology convention of the government of Telangana organised in partnership with the Centre. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said, “BioAsia has emerged as a global brand witnessing the participation of the who’s who of the global life sciences and healthcare sector. It has been instrumental in Hyderabad’s journey to becoming the life sciences capital of the country. With an opportune theme of “Today for Tomorrow”, the event will help the industries prepare for the future.”

IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “The event will be a window to the future of life sciences and will deliver the ultimate platform to anticipate the next required shift in perspective, vision and innovation in the area of life sciences. BioAsia has been and will continue to be the instrument to project the State’s strength and commitments in the field,” he said.

Various Centre and State organisations including TSIIC, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), State Innovation Cell, Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), BIRAC, Invest India, Department of Pharmaceuticals, CSIR, MSME etc. will come together in organising the event. Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and director of Life Sciences, said,“The event will attract over 1,800 leaders representing over 55 countries and will witness participation of renowned global leaders.” Switzerland will the partner country and Germany will be associate partner. Assam and Kerala have already confirmed participation as State partners for the event.