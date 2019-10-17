Home States Telangana

Nizamabad woman dies on the spot after being hit by TSRTC bus

IN a horrifying incident, a woman was killed after she was hit by an RTC bus at NTR X roads in Nizamabad on Wednesday.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus

TSRTC bus (File Photo |EPS, R Satish babu)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY: In a horrifying incident, a woman was killed after she was hit by an RTC bus at NTR X roads in Nizamabad on Wednesday. According to sources, Abhiba Begum, 46, was trying to cross the road when a TSRTC bus from Nizamabad One Depot (AP 9 Z 2167), which was coming from Nandipet to Nizamabad, hit her and killed her on the spot. The driver, Krish Kumar, working as a temporary driver, has been arrested by Nizamabad police. 

Meanwhile, in a separte incident in Kamareddy town, an RTC bus proceeding towards Siddipet suddenly came on to the people standing beside the road. No one was hurt. The driver was caught by the people and handed over to the police.

Accidents averted

Karimnagar: At Huzurabad depot, protesters noticed the rod connecting the wheels of a bus was broken and alerted the driver. At Nampalli village in Sircilla after the steering of an RTC bus detached from its knob. Alert driver ensured all 50 passengers deboarded safely

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC bus NTR X roads Nizamabad One Depot Nandipet Nizamabad Nizamabad police
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp