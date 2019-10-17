Home States Telangana

Telangana chit fund startup ChitMonks finds takers in other states

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan saidthat ChitMonk’s innovation also found a mention in Nasscom’s release on blockchain. 

Published: 17th October 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Startups

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could be a major boost for city-based startups, other States including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are looking to emulate T-Chits, the blockchain-based chit fund administration that the State government had set up with T-Hub startup ChitMonks. More than six States, including TN, Karnataka and AP, are in talks with city-based ChitMonks to set up a similar system through blockchain for their chit fund apparatus. The use of blockchain brings in immense transparency for millions of subscribers and protects them from unregistered business and potential fraud. 

In 2018, the State government through its Registration & Stamps Department launched T-Chits. As of now, 731 companies and 1,460 branches have been registered with T-Chits. It has also recorded an auction turnover of  Rs 1,499.48 crore in the last one year.  

Speaking to Express, ChitMonks founder Pavan Adipuram said, “In Karnataka, there is no system for chit funds. In Tamil Nadu, there is some machinery and we are working with its e-governance section to include blockchain in that. In AP, we’ve given a demo.” 

Apart from the three south States, Adipuram said that a few Northern States have also approached ChitMonks. “Unlike in the South, where we had to approach the governments with our innovation, the North Indian States are  approaching us.”

The unnamed States also include one where there is a massive scandal going on regarding chit funds, and which has the potential to topple its government. The push to adopt blockchain for chit funds also comes because Niti Aayog has been pushing for the same. Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan said that ChitMonk’s innovation also found a mention in Nasscom’s release on blockchain. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T-Chits Startup Telangana government ChitMonks chit fund startup
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp