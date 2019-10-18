Congress’ win in Huzurnagar bypoll will decide future of Telangana politics, says Telangana Congress chief Uttam Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that victory of Congress party in Huzurnagar byelection would decide the future of politics in Telangana, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that the people’s verdict in Congress party’s favour would send a strong message to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “The CM’s arrogance and dictatorial style of functioning is no longer appreciated by the people of the State,” Uttam said.

Addressing a press conference along with Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief M Kodandaram and MLC T Jeevan Reddy at Huzurnagar on Thursday, Uttam said that the victory of Congress candidate Padmavathi was essential not only for the people of Huzurnagar constituency but for the entire State. He said that the results of the Huzurnagar byelection would play a major role in the restoration of democracy in the State.

“It will pressurise the government to act in a responsible and accountable manner,” he added.

The TPCC chief alleged that TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy was into illegal sand mining, land encroachment and other unlawful activities. “If people commit the mistake of electing him as their MLA, then he will harass the same people using police officials or ‘goondas’ and ruin the peaceful atmosphere of the constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kodandaram stated that Congress’ victory was the key to resolve all the problems being faced by people of Telangana at the moment.