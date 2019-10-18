Home States Telangana

International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad, NDMA develop Earthquake Disaster Risk Index for 50 cities

It was found that the earthquake vulnerability is low only for seven cities, whereas it is medium for 30 cities and high for 13 cities. 

Published: 18th October 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

(AP Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A report prepared by the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has highlighted the need for disaster mitigation measures in case of earthquakes, in various cities across the country.  

The report points out that as some cities face the grave threat of devastation due to earthquakes not just due to their geographical location in earthquake-prone regions but also due to haphazard constructions over the decades. 

IIIT-Hyderabad and NDMA developed Earthquake Disaster Risk Index (EDRI) for 50 cities located in higher seismic zones (Seismic zone IV and V) from across the country along with population density and housing threat factor, to identify the vulnerability of the cities to earthquakes. 

In each city, a sample of around 400 buildings were selected in different areas and they were ranked on a scale of 0-100, categorizing the risk as low, medium and high. 

It was found that the earthquake vulnerability is low only for seven cities, whereas it is medium for 30 cities and high for 13 cities. 

Mitigation measures like earthquake-resistant designing of buildings and proper urban planning play an important role, as more than 90 per cent destruction in the past earthquakes have been due to damage of buildings. Prof R Pradeep Kumar of the Earthquake Engineering Research Centre (EERC) at IIIT Hyderabad was the principal investigator of the project.

He said, “EDRI will help to provide a systematic way to compare the overall earthquake disaster risks across a large number of cities and regions in India; and to create awareness on seismic zones that are under low seismic hazard regions yet poses seismic risk threats and the influencing parameters and it will sensitize policymakers for taking appropriate actions towards reducing the earthquake risks.”

High-risk cities 

The 13 cities with high earthquake destruction risk  are Srinagar, Aizawl, Pithorgarh, Bhagalpur, Panipat, Shimla, Solan, Ratnagiri, Gangtok, Moradabad, Uttarkashi, Nainital and Vijayawada 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad IIITH National Disaster Management Authority NDMA Earthquake Disaster Risk Index Earthquake Engineering Research Centre
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp