Musheerabad police detain TSRTC Joint Action Committee leaders before launch of bike rally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Musheerabad’s Sundaraya Vignana Kendra on Tuesday when TSRTC JAC members attempted to take out a bike rally as part of the statewide strike and were detained by police personnel.

Musheerabad police obstructed the rally even before its launch and detained the keys leaders of the RTC JAC Ashwathama Reddy, Thomas Reddy and Raji Reddy. Though they were released after a few hours, the RTC workers claimed that it was a breach of their rights and an attempt to muffle their voices. “With the High Court’s stand, it is clear that we have not breached any laws by organising the strike and that our demands are legitimate,” said TSRTC JAC leader Thomas Reddy.

BJP workers take out bike rally in city

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader K Laxman took out a massive bike rally from BHEL in Patancheru to Kukatpally Chowrastha along with party workers in support of the RTC strike in Hyderabad on Friday. Meanwhile, as the strike entered Day 14 with no response from the State government regarding holding discussions with the striking employees, protests continued to gain momentum across Telangana