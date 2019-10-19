Power utilities gave most jobs in Telangana's government sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The power utility sector has topped the list of leading government employers in the five years of Telangana’s existence. Of the 1,17,177 vacancies filled in the government sector since 2014, the power utilities had the lion’s share of 29 per cent. So far the Transco, Genco and Discoms have filled up 34,808 posts, including artisans, and another 2,000 posts will be filled up shortly, said Transco and Genco chairman D Prabhakar Rao here on Friday.

From June 2, 2014 till date, the power utilities have provided jobs to 34,808 persons, with an average of 7,000 jobs per year. “Such a massive recruitment drive did not take place even in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state, Rao pointed out.

“Of the total revenue earned by power utilities, nine per cent is spent on employee wages, the highest in the country. In all other states, utilities spend only five to seven per cent of their revenues on the payment of wages,” Prabhakar Rao said.

The Transco CMD also noted that the power utility recruitment was higher than that of the state public service commission (TSPSC). Of the permitted 36,474 vacancies, the TSPSC has filled up only 30,786 so far. Another 5,688 posts are expected to be filled up shortly.

The power utility sector is followed by the police department with 14.6 per cent share (17,276 jobs), Gurukul Institutions at the third place with 10 per cent share (11,935 jobs), and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) stood fourth with eight per cent jobs (9,495), Prabhakar Rao said.

Owing to the feat to the massive expansion of State’s power and the government initiatives in the direction, Rao recalled that the installed power generation capacity at the time of the formation of Telangana was just 7,778 MW, which has more than doubled to 16,210 MW now. “At least 8,441 MW were added to the existing capacity in five years. The Genco alone took up the construction of power plants to generate 5,880 MW power,” he said.

At least Rs 25,661 crore was spent in the last five years on the construction of new sub-stations, transformers and laying of new lines, which made the recruitment of new employees possible, he said. He recalled that 22,637 employees who were outsourced would also be merged with the power utility as per the direction of the High Court.