Home States Telangana

Scared of TSRTC workers, KCR cancelled his visit: Telangana Congress working president Revanth  Reddy

He was accompanied by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cancelled his public meeting in Huzurnagar because he was scared of TSRTC workers,” alleged Congress working president Revanth Reddy on Friday. The firebrand leader was addressing a gathering while touring the villages of Huzurnagar as part of the election campaign for the ensuing Huzurnagar Assembly byelection. He was accompanied by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir.

“The TRS government has been playing with the lives of 50,000 RTC employees,” he said, and called upon the voters of Huzurnagar to teach a lesson to the pink party. He pointed out that Huzurnagar constituency had witnessed tremendous development during Uttam Kumar Reddy’s tenure.

“However, the TRS leaders are spreading lies among the people. If a TRS MLA can assure development as the party claims then why is there no development in areas like Nagarjunasagar, Nalgonda, Kodad and Suryapet?” he questioned. “Numerous citizens who fought hard for Telangana are unemployed now, and the government has failed to help them,” he added.

“People would not cast their votes for TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy as they are vexed with KCR’s rule. If Congress wins, it will be a warning to dictatorial rulers. So I appeal to the people to vote for Congress,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CM KCR Huzurnagar TSRTC workers Congress Huzurnagar Assembly byelection TPCC president Mohammad Ali Shabbir N Uttam Kumar Reddy TRS MLA Revanth Reddy
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp