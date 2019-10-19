Soon, Telangana's SC, ST Commission to accept complaints online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State SC and ST Commission will soon accept applications and complaints online and a website for the same will be launched shortly. Commission Chairman E Srinivas, along with other members, called on Chief Secretary SK Joshi at BRKR Bhavan on Friday.

The Chief Secretary said that he would take part in the Civil Rights Day programmes organised by the Commission on November 30. He requested the Commission to help victims immediately after they filed the complaints. Srinivas assured him that the Commission was resolving issues as soon as possible and that they had no pending applications with them. He also said that they had recently resolved around 6,000 cases and paid pending amounts of `40 crore under IGP PCR Cell.

Union government secretary P Raghavendra Rao (Chemicals and Petrochemicals) met Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday. On the occasion, the Chief Secretary wanted Rao to help the development of chemical and petrochemical industry in the state. Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan and TSIIC managing director V Narsimha Reddy too were present.