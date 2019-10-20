Home States Telangana

15% of applicants sought multiple liquor licences in Hyderabad

 Liquor cartels and syndicates in Hyderabad are working towards maintaining their hegemony in the organised liquor retail market.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Liquor cartels and syndicates in Hyderabad are working towards maintaining their hegemony in the organised liquor retail market. The Excise Department earned Rs 29.98 crore from the city alone; as many as 1,499 applicants paid Rs 2 lakh each as the non-refundable liquor licence application fee for 173 retail shops in Hyderabad. 

However, an official from Telangana State Excise Department said, “At least 230 aspirants applied for more than one liquor shop licence.” He added, “It is legal to apply for liquor licences for multiple shops. But only one application would be counted. According to data, at least 230 applicants sought licences for more than one shop.”

The revenue earned by the Excise Department through application fees for licences doubled this year, as the department earned Rs 968 crore, as against Rs 400 crore in 2017.

Officials said that they were monitoring and tracking the data of applicants. Violators would be liable for punishment or penalties under the various sections of the Telangana Excise Act. The allotment of the shops is currently being done at the Prohibition and Excise Department and the licensees would commence their businesses from November 1. As per the policy, the State government issues liquor licences for shops to sell liquor for two years.

