‘Opposition harassed TRS leaders in guise of hustings’, alleges Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy alleged on Saturday that both Congress and BJP jointly harassed TRS leaders during the Huzurnagar bypoll campaign. “This was done with the support of election officials,” he said.

The minister was addressing the media after the election campaign for Huzurnagar bypoll concluded on Saturday.

Jagadish Reddy urged the voters not to believe the false statements propagated by opposition parties. “There was no development in Huzurnagar constituency during Uttam Kumar Reddy’s tenure. The public had already taught a lesson to Uttam’s wife Padmavathi in the Kodad constituency recently. Congress is going to be defeated yet again in this byelection,” he said.

The minister said that though Uttam had made allegations against TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy, he had not been able to prove even one of these allegations so far.