Home States Telangana

Telangana Army jawan, home on vacation, found dead with stab wounds

Prem Kumar, a native of Narsampet town, went out with his friends on Saturday night. Later that night, he was found brutally murdered with knives and screwdrivers.

Published: 20th October 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawan Prem Kumar

Army jawan Prem Kumar. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 28-year-old Army man was brutally murdered by a group of persons at Narsampet of Warangal rural district in Telangana. The victim Prem Kumar, was home for a short vacation. Police suspect his friends are involved in the murder.

According to police, Prem Kumar a native of Narsampet town is working as a constable in the Indian army. Three days ago he came home for a vacation. On Saturday night, he went out with his friends. Later at night, he was found brutally murdered on the outskirts.

Police said that the accused had attacked him with knives and screwdrivers. Multiple stab injuries were found on his body, said police.

It is suspected that at least three persons were involved in the murder. As he was last seen with his friends, police are suspecting their role. 

A murder case has been registered at Narsampet police station. Clues team also arrived at the spot and collected samples. Further, his body was shifted for post mortem. 

Investigating officials stated that special teams have been deputed to nab the accused. According to sources, the alleged accused have been identified and teams are on a hunt to reach them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana crime Army soldier murdered Narsampet warangal murder case
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp