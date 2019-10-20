Telangana Army jawan, home on vacation, found dead with stab wounds

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 28-year-old Army man was brutally murdered by a group of persons at Narsampet of Warangal rural district in Telangana. The victim Prem Kumar, was home for a short vacation. Police suspect his friends are involved in the murder.

According to police, Prem Kumar a native of Narsampet town is working as a constable in the Indian army. Three days ago he came home for a vacation. On Saturday night, he went out with his friends. Later at night, he was found brutally murdered on the outskirts.

Police said that the accused had attacked him with knives and screwdrivers. Multiple stab injuries were found on his body, said police.

It is suspected that at least three persons were involved in the murder. As he was last seen with his friends, police are suspecting their role.

A murder case has been registered at Narsampet police station. Clues team also arrived at the spot and collected samples. Further, his body was shifted for post mortem.

Investigating officials stated that special teams have been deputed to nab the accused. According to sources, the alleged accused have been identified and teams are on a hunt to reach them.