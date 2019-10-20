Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court upholds Telangana State Police Recruitment Board’s decision to cancel candidate’s selection

After hearing both sides,  the court said that person seeking recruitment to police force must have impeccable character and dismissed the petition.

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has upheld the decision of the Telangana State Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) in cancelling a provisional selection of a candidate to constable post after the board found that the candidate was involved in a criminal case and acquitted later. 

A person seeking recruitment to police force must have impeccable character. If he is involved in a criminal case, a mere acquittal does not absolve him of his criminal background and strict scrutiny is required.  

Justice P Naveen Rao was dismissing a petition recently filed by Karra Krishna Kumar from Sangareddy district, challenging the decision of the police recruitment board.

As for the case, the petitioner applied for constable post. He was shortlisted for appointment as trainee constable in armed reserve of Medak district. But later during the verification, it was found that he was involved in a criminal case. He contended that it was his uncle who filed a false complaint as a counter to a complaint lodged by his father. After conducting a full trial, the first class judicial magistrate of Narayankhed passed orders holding the petitioner and three others found not guilty for the offences. Not satisfied with his explanation, the board cancelled the selection of the petitioner. Aggrieved with the same, he moved the high court.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the board was only a recruiting agency and its role confines to selecting candidates. The counsel for police recruitment board said that the acquittal was not clean but only on the benefit of the doubt.

