Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao seeks central assistance for Hyderabad pharma city

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday requested the Central government to provide financial assistance to Hyderabad Pharma City.

Rama Rao has written to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan in this regard, said an official press release.

In the letter to Goyal, KTR, as Rama Rao is also known as, requested the Centre to provide a grant-in-aid of Rs 1,318 crore for the implementation of the external infrastructure linkages and Rs 2,100 crore for the project towards Phase-1 internal infrastructure development.

The Hyderabad Pharma City project has been integrated as a priority node of the proposed Hyderabad Warangal Industrial Corridor project and a feasibility study on it has also been completed as per the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) guidelines, the release said.

According to KTR, the project would be the first-of-its-kind featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure, common facilities, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD)-based common effluent treatment plant (CETP), integrated solid waste management facility, district heating and cooling systems, logistic parks, global pharma university and regulatory facilitation cells among others.

The overall master planning for 19,333 acres, detailed master planning and detailed designs for the Phase-1 (8,400 acres) have been completed and as a major milestone in the development of the project, environmental clearance has been accorded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), the release said.

Rama Rao said the Telangana government has constituted a SPV in the name of Hyderabad Pharma City Limited and the implementation of Phase-1 has been initiated.

You will be pleased to note that the project has received an overwhelming response from both domestic and global companies to set up manufacturing units, KTR, said in the letter.

Highlighting the Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC), KTR further said the overall investment potential of the project is estimated to be around Rs 64,000 crore with employment generation of 5.6 lakh jobs.

Stating that the Pharma City promises to position India as the global manufacturing hub for pharmaceuticals, KTR said, For a project of this nature and scale to succeed, it is imperative to have the strong support from the government of India.

"In the letter to Pradhan, KTR said the industrial units currently operating in the pharma sector were primarily using coal as their fuel for the generation of steam and in that context requested the Centre to provide natural gas allocation on preferential tariff basis and reliable supply for project operations.

KTR further said the Central government has recognised Hyderabad Pharma City project as a project of national importance and accorded in-principle approval as 'National Investment and Manufacturing Zone.'