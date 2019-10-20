Home States Telangana

Top leaders woo voters on final day of campaigning in Huzurnagar

Uttam, Revanth for Cong, Kishan for BJP & Jagadish Reddy for TRS lead last stage of electioneering

Published: 20th October 2019 04:16 AM

) TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and MP Revanth Reddy hold a roadshow at Huzurnagar on Saturda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The high-pitched campaign for the ensuing Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll, that witnessed a shrill war of words between the contesting parties, came to an end by 5 pm on Saturday. The byelection is scheduled to be held on October 21. Led by their top leaders, political parties held multiple rallies across the constituency in their last attempt to woo voters.

The bypoll has been necessitated due to the resignation of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy as Huzurnagar MLA, after his election to the Lok Sabha.

The last day of campaigning saw roadshows and poll meetings by TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, and senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. On behalf of TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy took part in the campaign.

A total of 28 candidates are in the fray. The main contenders are Congress candidate Padmavathi Reddy, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife; TRS nominee S Saidi Reddy; BJP candidate Kota Rama Rao and TDP pick Chava Kiranmayi. The nearly month-long campaign witnessed a high-pitch battle between Congress and BJP, as the former fought to retain its seat and the latter strove to end Uttam’s dominance in the constituency. Meanwhile, Uttam has been campaigning in the constituency every day, holding meetings with various organisation and groups, even individuals, in a bid to retain the seat through his wife. 

Political observers expect the election to be closely fought. In the 2018 polls, TRS candidate Saidi Reddy had lost to Uttam by 7,000 odd votes. This time, Saidi Reddy is hopeful of turning the table. However, due to the ongoing RTC strike, the voters’ sympathy has reportedly shifted towards Congress. As per sources, many TRS leaders stayed away from the campaign fearing questions regarding the strike.

Addressing a rally at Ponugode on Saturday, Uttam accused CM K Chandrasekhar Rao of having turned so arrogant that he dismissed over 48,000 RTC workers in a single stroke. “He even defied the high court’s orders to hold talks with the employees and resolve their issues,” he stated. Uttam alleged that it was KCR who nurtured the RTC crisis by resorting to deliberate neglect, so as to privatise the corporation for the benefit of his own family and friends.

Stating that the Huzurnagar bypoll was about the self-respect of the people of Telangana, Revanth Reddy said that Huzurnagar voters have now got the chance to teach KCR a fitting lesson for his failed promises. “Huzurnagar will be subjected to neglect if TRS wins the polls,” he warned.

