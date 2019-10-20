Home States Telangana

TSRTC bandh impedes Telangana but Hyderabad moves on

Situation peaceful, barring stray incidents of violence; over 3,000 people taken into preventive custody in Hyderabad

TSRTC workers blocking road in protest ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state bandh declared by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday passed off peacefully, apart from a few incidents of violence.
The bandh evoked a good response and impacted people’s lives more in districts where most buses remained off the roads. However, Hyderabad remained largely unaffected, as most commercial establishments remained open, private cabs and autos were available, and a handful of buses plied on the roads. However, the city police took as many as 3,294 people into preventive custody.

The bandh received support from all opposition political parties and civil society organisations. Many unions of state government employees, including the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers, Telangana Gazetted Officers, revenue and power departments, also supported the bandh, with their members wearing black bands on their arms as they worked.

As TSRTC employees and opposition-party leaders halted buses across the state, clashes erupted between them and the police. Two incidents of stone-pelting on buses were reported in Nizamabad district, where protesters raised slogans at bus depots and atop buses. Police were deployed at many TSRTC depots in the state. In Hyderabad, police pickets were set up at bus depots and other important spots to prevent protesters from creating a ruckus.

A 24-year-old private driver of an RTC bus was severely thrashed and abused by protesters in Hyderabad near Nagole after the agitators stopped the bus in the middle of the road. The police have registered a case.

Several politicians were detained by the police at many places across the state before dawn on Saturday. Attempts to burn effigies of the chief minister were foiled by the police at many places. Women conductors were also detained for participating in the protests.

