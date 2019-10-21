Home States Telangana

Administration, EC ready to conduct  peaceful byelection in Huzurnagar

After making the necessary arrangements, the district administration is all set for the conduct of the Huzurnagar byelection on Monday.

Published: 21st October 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:32 AM

By Express News Service

SURYAPET/HYDERABAD: After making the necessary arrangements, the district administration is all set for the conduct of the Huzurnagar byelection on Monday. According to officials, the polling process will start at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm.

Around 2,36,842 voters are expected to exercise their franchise at 302 polling centres spread across seven mandals of the Assembly constituency and around 1,500 staff will be on election duty. The district administration will be utilising 3,782 EVMs for polling purpose and there will be 20 BHEL employees on duty to ensure there are no technical problems during the day. Police officials have also made all necessary security arrangements.

Earlier, the police had registered 34 cases with regard to violation of election code and also seized unaccounted cash and goods worth `1.49 crore.

Meanwhile, Chief  Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar told Express that about 79 polling stations has been classified as sensitive where Central Micro Observers have been stationed to monitor the polls.

In view of the high profile poll, the EC deployed extra teams to tackle the issue of money and liquor distribution in the last two days and a Special Observer is also camping in the constituency to oversee the polling arrangements. ‘’We hope the polling process would be completed perfectly and peacefully without any untoward incidents,’’ he said.

Before the actual polling begins mock polling will be conducted at 5.30 am, he added.

Huzurnagar byelection
