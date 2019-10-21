BJP to take up TSRTC issue with Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Centre is closely monitoring the ongoing TSRTC strike in the State, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh stated that his party would take up the issue with the Centre and urge it to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Singh said the Centre is concerned about the situation and would take appropriate steps to resolve the issue. “The BJP had already informed the Governor about the issue and will take up the issue with the Centre,” he said. He expressed displeasure over the way Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is handling the TSRTC workers’ issue.

“KCR is arrogant, adamant and insensitive. No one can support his action. What is the fault of the RTC workers? KCR promised to merge the TSRTC with the government. They are only asking him to fulfil his commitment,” he said.

Stating that in a democratic government cannot be adamant, Singh accused KCR of adopting anti-worker policies and trying to harm the interests of the workers for personal gain. He claimed that no government in the country had privatised RTC so far as it is being run for the convenience of the common man.

Meanwhile, BJP State unit president K Laxman criticised the chief minister for not holding talks with the striking RTC unions. “KCR not even listening to the court is very unfortunate. It shows how arrogant he is. His downfall has started with RTC strike,” he said. Laxman said his party would extend full support to the striking workers and take part in all the agitations being organised by the TSRTC JAC.