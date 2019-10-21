Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited MD inspects Miyapur Metro station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), NVS Reddy, paid a surprise visit to the Miyapur Metro station to check the congestion and also to ensure the smooth functioning of the Metro service.

Speaking to the media, Reddy said that the Hyderabad Metro ridership has hit a record of over 3,50,000 passengers, on an average, utilising the services each day, due to the ongoing TSRTC strike. He also lauded the efforts of chief minister for making Hyderabad, a global city. He also noted that the HMRL has increased the frequency of the services and added that it will introduce 100 more trips to cater to the needs of the passengers.