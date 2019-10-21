Home States Telangana

No recruitment drive for dentists in Telangana for two years

Dentists across the State, especially those in urban areas such as Hyderabad, are opting for meagre jobs in call centres or applying for other government jobs in positions as low as a peon.

Published: 21st October 2019 05:02 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the RBSK programme reveals that dental health is at risk among school-going children, dentists in the State have been vying for better recruitment drives and infrastructural facilities for themselves. Dentists across the State, especially those in urban areas such as Hyderabad, are opting for meagre jobs in call centres or applying for other government jobs in positions as low as a peon.

Speaking to Express, Dr Priyanka Marthieni, State president of Telangana Dental Association, said: “The State government had conducted the last recruitment drive for dentists almost two years ago. We have been giving representation after representation to the government to strengthen infrastructure and recruitment opportunities for dentists.”

She added: “One of our major demands is to recruit dentists for Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC). People, in general, do not take oral health seriously, even in urban areas. The situation is worse in rural areas, where dentists exist only for tooth extractions.”

Incidentally, the State has only one government dental hospital, Osmania Dental Hospital.

RBSK programme Telangana Dental Association Primary Healthcare Centres Osmania Dental Hospital
