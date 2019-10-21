Police case against TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy for violating poll code

By Express News Service

SURYAPET/HYDERABAD: Huzurnagar police filed a case against TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy for convening a press conference at his office here in violation of the election code. High drama prevailed at Uttam Kumar Reddy’s residence in the Huzurnagar constituency headquarters on Sunday when the police arrived and asked him to leave the town immediately.

Kodad DSP V Sudarshan Reddy insisted that Uttam Kumar Reddy should leave Huzurnagar as he was not a voter in the constituency. Uttam Kumar Reddy is a voter in Kodad. According to the Election Commission (EC) guidelines, voters of other constituencies should leave the constituency a day before polling. But Uttam did not leave Huzurnagar.

Uttam told the DSP that he would not leave his house and told him that if he wanted he was free to arrest him. Uttam then took permission from the Election Commission to stay in his house at Huzurnagar, following which he also called a press conference. On receiving a complaint from the election officials, Huzurnagar police registered a case against him.

Asked to leave

Earlier, the ruling TRS party urged the Election Commission to immediately take action against Uttam for violating the poll code. The pink party has also asked the EC to direct Uttam to leave Huzurnagar as he is not a resident of the area and his presence would influence the voters.

TRS general secretary M Srinivas Reddy wrote a letter to the ECI, State chief electoral officer and Huzurnagar returning officer, informing them that despite campaigning for the bypoll ending on Saturday, Uttam held a press conference in Huzurnagar. He wanted the EC to immediately take action against Uttam for violating the election code. In another representation, Srinivas Reddy brought to the notice of the ECI that Uttam, who is a resident of Kodad, was still staying in Huzurnagar against the EC order. He claimed that Uttam, in his affidavit submitted to the returning officer while contesting for Nalgonda Parliament seat, had stated that he was a resident of Kodad, hence, his continuing to stay after the poll campaigning came to an end amounts to a violation of the election code. He further stated that Uttam staying in Huzurnagar would influence voters, hence, he should be asked to leave the constituency immediately.

Srinivas Reddy reminded that as per the ECI order there are restrictions on the presence of political functionaries in a constituency after the campaigning period is over, hence, EC should register a case against Uttam for violating election code and initiate appropriate action.

Not a Huzurnagar voter

Kodad DSP V Sudarshan Reddy insisted that Uttam should leave Huzurnagar as he was not a voter in the constituency. Uttam Kumar Reddy is a voter in Kodad