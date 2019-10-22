Government asked file counter in Telangana child rights body appointments issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government and others concerned for filing counter affidavits in a petition filed challenging the selection process in appointing the chairperson and members to the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR).

Justice T Vinod Kumar passed the order in a petition filed by Dharanikota Ram, chairperson of Child Welfare Committee of Nalgonda district, and Nara Nageswar Rao, member of CWC of Rangareddy district, with a plea to direct the authorities concerned to appoint them as chairperson and member, respectively, to the TSCPCR.

The petitioners' counsel contended that the entire selection process was being made contrary to provisions of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 and alleged that persons belonging to the ruling party were considered for the above posts.

In the year 2017, the high court has held that the notification issued in 2015 was not valid and found fault with the selection of Joginapally Srinivasa Rao as chairman and Ponugoti Anjan Rao and A Shobha Rani as members.

However, these candidates were again selected for the said posts. The present selection of Y Brundadhar Rao, C Raga Jyothi, B Aparna and A Devaiah as members of the commission was not proper, he argued. After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to all the respondents and posted the matter to November 11 for further hearing.