Khammam judge dies of dengue in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD /KHAMMAM: Khammam’s second additional first-class court judge, M Jayamma, died at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad of dengue. According to sources from the hospital where she was receiving treatments, the end came in the wee hours on Monday.

She was admitted to the hospital on October 19. She served as the Principal Junior Civil Judge at Sattenapalli in Guntur District and after the division of the High Court, she was transferred to Khammam as the second Additional Junior Civil Judge in December last year.

Advocates of Khammam, Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Yellandu. Manugur, Sattupalli and Madhira towns boycotted courts on Monday following Jayamma’s death. Condolence meetings were also held in the court premises.

