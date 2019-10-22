Power sector officials in Telangana contribute to development of native villages

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Inspired by the State government’s 30-day action plan in the villages, Telangana TRANSCO and GENCO chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao donated two plastic bins to every household in his native Pallarigudem in Sangem mandal of Warangal Rural district. The TRANSCO chief has also decided to donate a trolley for collecting the garbage in the village. It may be mentioned that Prabhakar Rao had donated Rs 4 lakh in the past for the construction of Katayamayya temple in his village.

SPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy came forward to donate half-acre of his land for the construction of a Vaikuntha Dhamam in his native Appareddypalli in Madugula mandal in Rangareddy district.

In the past, Raghuma Reddy’s family had donated one-acre land for the construction of a power sub-station in the village. NPDCL chairman and managing director Annamaneni Gopala Rao donated `1 lakh for development of greenery in his native Kapula Kaparthy village in Sangem mandal.