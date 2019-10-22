Telangana government seeks Dutch help with cybersecurity

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence - Telangana, which is a joint initiative of Data Security Council of India and the State government, has put forward three proposals to the Netherlands government to explore opportunities in their collaboration in cybersecurity. The same was put forward during a conference which was organised by CCE Telangana, the Dutch government and Hague Security Delta.

Speaking to Express, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), Jayesh Ranjan said, “Firstly, we have asked them to send an expert to evaluate our cyber laws. Secondly, we have asked them methods on how to conduct mass awareness programmes on cybersecurity for common citizens. Thirdly, we have also asked them about ways to promote cybersecurity startups.”

The Ambassador-at-large Security Policy and Cyber for the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Timo Koster, would be making a decision after discussing the same with Dutch officials, Ranjan added.

At the event, Koster said "International rules-based order for security and stability of cyberspace is vital to foster trust and create a conducive business climate. Happy to see increasing multi-stakeholder collaboration between India, especially the state of Telangana, and the Netherlands to build capacity and enhance cybersecurity cooperation."

Representatives of the Hague Security Delta, which is a signatory to cybersecurity support arrangement with the Hyderabad Security Cluster, was also present at the event. Its general director, Joris Ben Bruinen, said, “I believe that collaboration is the key to making society cyber resilient. If it comes to digitisation there is no difference between security and economy — they are two sides of the same coin.”

Cybersecurity facility to be ready by November

The 6,000 sq ft facility for the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, a joint initiative of DSCI and the State government, in Manjeera Corporate Trinity in the city is expected to be launched by November. The facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and would incubate startups, host trainings, events, showcase products in an experience zone.