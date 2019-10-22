Home States Telangana

TSRTC JAC tears into government claims of ‘only Rs 7 crore in bank’

VS Rao of SFW union from RTC JAC asked that though the wage bill is Rs 224 crore, how is the fiscal cash element only Rs 120 crore.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC employees protest along with their respective families and children at the Hanamkonda bus depot on Monday

TSRTC employees protest along with their respective families and children at the Hanamkonda bus depot on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As the 50,000 RTC employees are yet to receive their salaries, the State had claimed that the corporation only had Rs 7 crore in their account, as against the Rs 224 crore required for payment of wages. Calling this a ‘bluff’ and an ‘eyewash’ of public and the High Court alike, TSRTC JAC leaders tore into the government’s claims on Monday.

"On a daily basis, TSRTC earns Rs 11 crore. Assuming they managed to run 70 per cent of services as they claim, they must at least have made Rs 8 crore per day. If that’s the case, in 17 days, they must have made over Rs 130 crore. Either they lied about operating the whole fleet or about the Rs 7 crore in the bank, or they siphoned off the money,” said Thomas Reddy, leader of JAC.

Similarly, VS Rao of SFW union from RTC JAC asked, "The wage bill is Rs 224 crore, but fiscal cash element is only Rs 120 crore. The rest is PF and Gratuity, which can be paid later. Why is this being denied?" He further asked, "If we did  not go on strike, will the government not have had money on October 1 to pay September’s salaries?" There are many irregularities here, he added.

