Home States Telangana

TSRTC stir: Not enough money to pay September salaries to staff, says RTC & government 

The corporation’s accumulated losses are Rs 5,269.25 crore, and it’s annual revenue and expenditure are Rs 5,811 crore and Rs 4,882 crore respectively.

Published: 22nd October 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus stands at road on TSRTC bandh

TSRTC bus stands at road on TSRTC bandh (File Photo |EPS)

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The state government and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Monday told the Telangana High Court that the corporation was unable to pay its employees on the first of every month from its own resources due to its critical financial position, and was depending on government assistance to pay staff.

The corporation’s accumulated losses are Rs 5,269.25 crore, and it’s annual revenue and expenditure are Rs 5,811 crore and Rs 4,882 crore respectively. Besides, just about Rs 7.5 crore is available in the corporation’s account, while Rs 239.68 crore is required to pay staff their salaries for September. Due to the ongoing strike, the corporation has incurred a loss of more than Rs 125 crore, it noted.

In this regard, the government and TSRTC management filed a counter affidavit before Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili dealing with petitions filed by the Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union and the TSRTC Bahujana Karmika Union, seeking a direction to the corporation to pay 49,190 employees (on strike since October 5) their salaries for September.

The counter-affidavit said the TSRTC was running 10,460 buses, of which 8,357 were owned by the RTC and 2,103 were hired. The corporation was unable to earn sufficient revenue to meet the wage liability, it added. Its outstanding liability is Rs 4,709 crore - Rs 1,660 crore towards credit cooperative society/provident fund/leave encashment and retiral benefits, and Rs 3,049 crore towards loans. The petitioners approached the court without availing the remedy under the Code on Wages 2019, it pointed out. 

The TSRTC said it could not pay the striking employees in view of its precarious financial position.
On the other hand, petitioners' counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar said the corporation has contended that 75% of buses were being run in the state and revenue was being generated, hence the court must direct it to pay salaries from the revenue generated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Telangana High Court TSRTC strike Telangana bus strike Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp