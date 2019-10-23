Governor plans to tour tribal areas soon to understand local issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she would soon tour tribal areas and stay there overnight to personally interact with the tribals. Speaking at a review meeting on the Tribal Welfare Schemes at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, the Governor said that she would pursue the issue of proposed Tribal University at Mulugu, which needs the Union Cabinet’s nod, with the Central government.

The Governor asked the officials to encourage and develop entrepreneurship among tribal youth, particularly on abundantly available herbal medicines in tribal areas. She advised the officials to document the medicinal values of the herbs and roots that were known only to the local tribals.

“I want to make a visit to a tribal village and stay there overnight to understand the culture and their native problems,” she said.

She recalled that as a medical student she visited remote tribal areas of Andaman along with her friends to render voluntary services.

Explaining the department’s initiatives to the Governor, Tribal Welfare Principal Secretary BMD Ekka said that over 2.25 lakh students are studying in various educational institutions started exclusively for the tribal community. He said several students are being encouraged to study in premier institutions like IITs, NITs and other Central universities. A few of them even cleared the civil exams, he said.

Earlier, the Governor played with Koya and Lambada cultural troupes of Bhadrachalam and Nagarkurnool. Tribal Welfare Residential School Society secretary RS Praveen Kumar and Tribal Welfare Commissioner Christina Chengthan were also present on the occasion.